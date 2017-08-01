Kim Robins on the prowl for a fiddle player

Kim Robins, recently signed with Pinecastle Records and boasting of a new album, Raining In Baltimore, just released, is now on the hunt for a full-time fiddler for her touring band, 40 Years Late.

2017 has been a good year so far for Kim, and she says that she is ready to commit to a new band member, as opposed to using fill-in fiddlers as she has been doing so far.

“I feel like the material is creative and fun to play and will challenge a fiddle player, giving them music they will feel proud to leave on the stage.”

Currently working on the road with Robins are Chris Martin on guitar, Dewayne Guffey on mandolin, Jeremy Morris on banjo, and Jade Bacon on bass.

Anyone interested in auditioning for the fiddle position is asked to contact Kim directly through Facebook. They can sample her material online.