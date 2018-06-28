Kick off Summer NAMM with John Jorgenson Bluegrass Band

John Jorgenson has been in the forefront of acoustic music for many years. In the bluegrass world, his mandolin and guitar playing have been recognized at the highest levels. John worked as a member of The Desert Rose Band with Chris Hillman and Herb Pedersen and won the Academy of Country Music’s Guitar Player of the Year three years running. As a gypsy jazz guitarist, he leads the John Jorgenson Quintet, and performs the Django Reinhardt guitar style all over the world.

No less an authority than Earl Scruggs picked John to play mandolin with him on the road during his final years touring, and Jorgenson continues on mandolin for his newest project with The John Jorgenson Bluegrass Band. Known familiarly as J2B2, they have a new album, From The Crow’s Nest, recorded at Sheryl Crow’s Nashville studio over three days with John on mandolin, Herb Pedersen on banjo, Mark Fain on bass, and Jon Randall on guitar.

The record won’t hit until July 13, but you can hear the band perform the music on From The Crow’s Nest this afternoon as a live stream from the BMI Theatre in Nashville as a part of the Summer NAMM celebration. The stream will air from 4:30-5:30 p.m. (CDT) on June 28 at The Bluegrass Galaxy.

Darin Aldridge will be sitting in for Randall on this afternoon’s show.

More details about the new record can be found on John’s web site.