Kentucky Turnpike from Tim and Dennis Crouch

Rural Rhythm Records has released a first single for their upcoming project for Tim Crouch and Dennis Crouch, produced in collaboration with Engelhardt Music Group in Nashville.

The Arkansas brothers are veteran grassers of many years, Tim on the fiddle and Dennis on bass. Between the two of them, the Crouch brothers have worked for just about everyone who has passed through Nashville. Tim got his start fiddling with Jim & Jesse as a Virginia Boy when he was just 19 years old, and has since added his bow work to country and bluegrass records for everyone from Dolly Parton and Alison Krauss to Dierks Bentley and Charlie Pride.

Dennis quickly made a mark when he moved to Nashville by co-founding the side project group, The Time Jumpers, who continue to crank out high quality country and western swing music in Music City. He’s also played with most every bluegrass outfit in town, and has recorded with Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Johnny Cash, and Ralph Stanley among many others including Tim O’Brien, Peter Rowan, Dale Ann Bradley, and Darrell Scott.

The two graduates of the Crouch Family band have gotten together to record an album of instrumental bluegrass, with help from some Nashville super pickers. Scott Vestal is on banjo, Cody Kilby on guitar, and Casey Campbell on mandolin.

This first single is a Bill Monroe-style fiddle tune, Kentucky Turnpike, written by Tim with producer and Englehart partner Glen Duncan, who likes the imagery the tune evokes.

“I wrote Kentucky Turnpike with Tim Crouch. I’ve always loved twin-fiddle songs where the two fiddles playing together tell one story. That’s what Tim and I are doing with Kentucky Turnpike.

When we got the song finished, it sounded to me like racing down a dark Kentucky highway late at night in a powerful rainstorm with the windshield wipers going full blast and the headlights cutting through the driving rain.”

Kentucky Turnpike is available as a single now wherever you download or stream your favorite music, and to radio programmers at AirPlay Direct.