Kentucky Governor tours KSBTM campus

The Kentucky School of Bluegrass & Traditional Music in Hyden, KY got a nice plug this month from Governor Matt Bevin when he included the program in his We Are KY video series.

Governor Bevin visited the school, located near the campus of the Hazard Community and Technical College, and met with some of the students and faculty. His video report surely raised the awareness of this fine opportunity for people to learn to play bluegrass and old time music.

It seems only proper that Kentucky should host such a school, as native son Bill Monroe gave the music its name when he choose the state nickname for his band, The Blue Grass Boys.

Here’s the Governor’s visit on video, which he has shared with all his social media followers.