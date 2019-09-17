Kentucky Bound drops for Nothin’ Fancy

Together now for 25 years, Virginia’s Nothin’ Fancy is preparing to release their 16th studio album. For a group that was thrown together to enter a band competition in 1994, that’s quite a run!

Mountain Fever Records has a debut single out today from the next record, Undeniable, which is expected to hit later this year.

Kentucky Bound was written by the band’s sole original member, mandolinist Mike Andes, who also handles the lead vocal. Kicking off with twin fiddles from Chris Sexton, the song extols the virtues of home, something all of us can understand if we carry memories with us of where we grew up. Caleb Cox is on guitar, with James Cox on bass, and Jacob Flick on banjo.

The single hits just as the guys prepare for their annual Nothin’ Fancy Bluegrass Festival in Buena Vista, VA. It will be held this weekend along the Maury River in central Virginia, with performances by many top bluegrass acts September 19-21.

Kentucky Bound is available now wherever you stream or download music online, and to radio programmers at AirPlay Direct. Undeniable will be offered on CD beginning October 11.