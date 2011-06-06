Kenny Smith – Return

Posted on by John Lawless

We just heard from the folks at GAT Three Records with word that Kenny Smith’s new guitar album, Return, is scheduled to be released later this month.

Though Kenny has been recording widely of late with Kenny & Amanda Smith and Lonesome River Band before that, this will be his first solo project since Studebaker in 1997. Assisting in the studio were Adam Steffey on mandolin, Barry Bales on bass, Aubrey Haynie on fiddle and Adam Hurt on banjo.

Here’s a brief sample from one of the tracks, Kenny’s reworking of the classic old time fiddle tune, Cumberland Gap.

Cumberland Gap: [http://traffic.libsyn.com/thegrasscast/cumberland_gap_kenny.mp3]

GAT Three has promised a making-of video next week with some behind-the-scene footage, studio interviews with the participants, and a look at the trio of vintage guitars used in the recording.

About the Author

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2006 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

