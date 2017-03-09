Keith Arneson headed back with Wayne Taylor

Wayne Taylor & Appaloosa have announced that Keith Arneson will join the group on banjo in May when he retires from the US Navy Band program.

Keith and Wayne were bandmates for 15 years when Wayne was leading the Navy’s Country Current band, based in Washington, DC. That same group had also included Frank Solivan, who now fronts his own group as well, Dirty Kitchen.

Until May, Keith will do shows with Wayne as his schedule allows, and join Appaloosa full time once he retires. He had initially planned to get out last year, but had agreed to stay in until Country Current could find a suitable replacement. The Navy is still scheduling auditions for the banjo position, which also requires doubling on rhythm acoustic guitar and harmony vocals.

In addition to Wayne on guitar and lead vocals, Appaloosa features Emory Lester on mandolin and Kene Hyatt on bass.

You can keep up with their touring schedule online.