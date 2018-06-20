Kameryn Lewis, Mountain Fever scholarship winner for 2018

Mountain Fever Records has announced the winner of their initial Higher Learning Scholarship, which awards a one-time, $1000 scholarship to a graduating high school senior to help with their college tuition.

Kameryn Lewis from Jay High School in Jay, FL receives this first award, which the label announced earlier this year. The idea is to reward a young student based on their interest in music, based on an application process.

In a statement yesterday, Missy Pyne Delgado, VP for Marketing & Communications for Mountain Fever Music Group, shared a few words about their choice for 2018.

“Kameryn not only has an exceptional academic record, but she has also been very active in her high school’s student government, varsity athletics, student clubs, and her church’s youth group.

Kameryn’s talents are impressive but what impressed the panel the most was her answer to the application’s essay question: ‘How has music impacted your life?’ In her essay, Kameryn explained eloquently about a particularly troublesome time in her life. While she could have chosen many other negative ways to deal with the stress, she turned to music. She found that listening to music helped her in ways that nothing else could. She even started writing her own music to help express her feelings. In her application essay she wrote, ‘I will be forever thankful for music and all it has done for me. It was there for me during my worst times; it was there for me when no one else was. Music has not only impacted my life, but saved it as well.’

What a wonderful example she is to other youth who will no doubt experience hardship in their own lives. Hopefully they will be like Kameryn and realize there is a bright side and music can show you the way.”

Lewis will be attending the University of West Florida in the fall, where she plans to study Biomedical Sciences.

Congratulations to Kameryn, and hats off to Mountain Fever for their support of students!