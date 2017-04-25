Just As The Sun Went Down drops for Po’ Ramblin’ Boys

The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys have released a single ahead of their upcoming Gospel CD, God’s Love Is So Divine.

It’s their tribute to the late James King, a version of an old favorite he recorded called Just As The Sun Went Down. The song has been played by bluegrass groups for decades, and traces back to the late 19th century, but their arrangement clearly favors King’s.

Here’s a live video of the Boys doing it at a Years Of Farming show back in January, in the old time way, of course.

Po’ Ramblin’ Boys are C.J. Lewandowski on mandolin, Jereme Brown on banjo, Josh Rinkel on guitar, and Jasper Lorentzen on bass. They’ve been busy in the studio finishing up this Gospel project, and starting on a secular album, plus a mandolin instrumental recording for Lewandowski.

The single is available for download purchase now on either iTunes or Amazon, and should be up on Airplay Direct for radio programmers shortly.

Look for the full album sometime in June on TradGrass Records, through affiliation with Randm Records.