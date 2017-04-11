Jussi Syren goes 360° with Nokia OKO

Finland’s Jussi Syren took his band, The Groundbreakers to Tampere University of Applied Sciences for a special video shoot.

The University had obtained one of Nokia’s OKO cameras, designed to capture both video and audio in 360° for virtual reality applications. The company had come along to teach them how to operate the OKO, and the school invited Jussi and the boys along to shoot a trial.

The OKO has a total of eight lenses, each with a 195° of view, and eight microphones. It can record a true surround video which allows the viewer to adjust their perspective using the controls in the upper left corner. They are still quite costly, approximately $45,000, but filmmakers have already begun to integrate them into their productions.

Syren says they traveled to the Medapolis on campus, the school’s media center, where they have a good many radio and television studios.

Check out the bluegrass experience in 360°!

The song is the title track of The Groundbreakers current album, Bluegrass Singer.