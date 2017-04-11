GHS adds Pure Nickel mandolin strings

GHS Strings in Battle Creek, MI has added a new set to its offerings for mandolin. Their Pure Nickel strings are available in two gauges, medium and medium light.

Nickel strings were preferred by many string musicians in the 1950s for their tonal richness, both for guitar and mandolin. As nickel prices increased sharply in the late ’60s during the Viet Nam war, steel and brass-coated wire became more popular.

Players not only liked the tone of the nickel strings, but many also believed that they caused less wear on frets, typically produced from a nickel/silver alloy.

Nickel and nickel-wound strings have become quite popular again among electric guitarists and bassists, owing to the high magnetic content in nickel, which can lead to higher output. But acoustic musicians are also getting onboard again.

The GHS Pure Nickel mandolin sets are offered from dealers all over the world, and specialty online retailers who concentrate on the acoustic market. The N-250 medium light set is gauged .0105, .016, .025, .039 and the N-270 are .011, .016, .027, .041. Bluegrass mandolinist Scott Napier worked with the company during the development of these sets.

They sell in the $7.00 range online.