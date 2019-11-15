Joshua Gooding to Alex Leach Band

The Alex Leach Band has announced that Joshua Gooding has joined the group on mandolin. Joshua grew up in California as the son of Dave Gooding, himself a bluegrass musician and a member of the Board of Directors of the California Bluegrass Association.

Joshua joins the group with Alex on guitar and lead vocals, Miranda Leach on harmony vocals, Brandon Masur on banjo, and JT Coleman on bass.

Alex also shared this recent video of the band’s opening number at the Bijou Theater in Knoxville. It shows that Leach is holding on to the Stanley sound that has captivated his attention since he was just a teen.

You can learn more about the group on their official web site.