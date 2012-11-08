Jim Gabehart elected Prosecutor

We may not have actually elected a President of Bluegrass this week – though it was great fun pretending – but there is one election on Tuesday that saw a banjo player elevated to county office.

Jim Gabehart, co-founder of Jim & Valerie Gabehart and a once (and hopefully) future correspondent for Bluegrass Today, was elected Prosecuting Attorney in Lincoln County, WV.

In a statement Wednesday morning, Jim thanked the voters for placing their trust in him, and assured them they would receive his utmost attention.

“It is a great honor and responsibility that I will never take for granted. I know I will not please everyone with the decisions I make, but I will do my best and pray for wisdom in carrying out my duties.”

If you expect to tangle with the law in southwestern West Virginia, banjo jokes are right out.

Unfortunately, reso-guitarist Jimmy Ross fell short in his attempt to be elected Mayor of Taylorsille, GA.

If anyone knows of other new bluegrass officeholders, please let us know.