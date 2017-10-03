Jesse McReynolds update

We caught up this afternoon with Joy McReynolds to check on the status of her husband, Jesse. The mandolin legend was hospitalized in Nashville on September 20 and had emergency surgery to repair a ruptured aneurysm in his groin.

Doctors had initially listed his condition as serious, but Jesse came through the surgery just fine and is recovering and receiving therapy at Sumner Regional Medical Center in Gallatin.

Joy says that he is still weak, but that he can get out of bed with some help. Jesse apparently lost a lot of blood when the aneurysm burst.

The best news is that Joy says he has asked for his mandolin.

“He asked me to carry his mandolin in to him. The doctors think it’s the best therapy for him. And when he’s stronger, he may go to different hospital wings to play for other patients. God willing, he’d like to continue doing that even after he gets better. He’s eating well, but he never had a huge appetite before. He likes me to bring him strawberry sundaes sometimes in the evening.”

He is doing rehab with a physical and occupational therapist while he gets his strength back.

It’s wonderful to see Jesse looking so well!

Cards and well wishes can be sent to:

Jesse McReynolds

c/o Sumner Regional Medical Center

#555 Hartsville Pike

Gallatin, TN 37066

We’ll stay in touch with Joy and keep an eye on his progress.