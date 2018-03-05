Jerusalem Ridge Bluegrass Celebration returns to Bill Monroe Homeplace

Though it has been discussed a few times this year, the official word is now out that the fabled Jerusalem Ridge Bluegrass Celebration is on again this summer at the Bill Monroe Homeplace near Rosine, KY.

The festival had a good run on this original site, before squabbles and disagreements between the organizers and the Bill Monroe Foundation who manage the Homeplace required that it be moved to another nearby location. Long time festival goers never felt as comfortable after the move, and legal issues about the use of Monroe’s name eventually shut things down.

But all that is resolved now, and Jerusalem Ridge is being run by the Foundation, where proceeds will go towards the operating costs of the Homeplace and the new Bill Monroe Museum, which is set to open in time for this year’s festival.

New for 2018 is a special VIP ticket, which offers holders a reserved seating area, discounts on merchandise, and a VIP area on site. Tent and RV camping sites are available, but only rough camping can be accommodated. No electrical or sewer/water hookups are offered, though there are other campgrounds nearby that do.

One important consideration for planning a visit to Jerusalem Ridge is that Ohio County is dry – possession of alcohol is prohibited, and sheriffs will be on hand to enforce this regulation.

The lineup will be announced soon, but you can mark down the dates of September 13-15 to return to the Ridge at the Monroe Homeplace once again. Look for further details online.