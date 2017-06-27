Jaywalkers chat and play at the Big Comfy Bookshop

Posted on by John Lawless

British grassers The Jaywalkers paid a visit recently to the Big Comfy Bookshop in Conventry to shoot an episode of their Big Comfy Sessions. Shop owner Michael McEntee loves music as much as he does books, and regularly invites acoustic artists to record interviews and performances on his big comfy couch.

Watch the video below to learn a bit more about the group, and hear them play a song written by mandolinist/guitarist Mike Giverin, Slave For The People. It’s an old fashioned union song that’s included on their 2015 album, Weave.

Singing and playing fiddle is Jay Bradberyy, and on bass is Lucille Williams.

You can find out more about The Jaywalkers online.

About the Author

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2006 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

