Jaywalkers chat and play at the Big Comfy Bookshop

British grassers The Jaywalkers paid a visit recently to the Big Comfy Bookshop in Conventry to shoot an episode of their Big Comfy Sessions. Shop owner Michael McEntee loves music as much as he does books, and regularly invites acoustic artists to record interviews and performances on his big comfy couch.

Watch the video below to learn a bit more about the group, and hear them play a song written by mandolinist/guitarist Mike Giverin, Slave For The People. It’s an old fashioned union song that’s included on their 2015 album, Weave.

Singing and playing fiddle is Jay Bradberyy, and on bass is Lucille Williams.

You can find out more about The Jaywalkers online.