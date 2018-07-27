Jaybird video from Charm City Junction

Charm City Junction, a Baltimore-based string band that cleverly mixes bluegrass, old time, Cajun, and Celtic fiddle music, has released a live video featuring one of the tracks from their new album, Duckpin.

The quirky quartet includes fiddle, banjo, bass, and accordion, and produces a truly joyous sound that crosses both ethnic and stylistic boundaries.

For this new video, they have chosen one called Jaybird, written by bassist Alex Lacquement.

Alex is joined by Patrick McAvinue on fiddle, who also draws the bow for Dailey & Vincent, Brad Kolodner on banjo, a popular DJ for Bluegrass Country radio, and keys wizard Sean McComiskey on accordion.

The album is available to fans from all your favorite download and streaming sites, or directly from the band’s bandcamp page. Tracks from Duckpin are offered to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.