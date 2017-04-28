Jasiah Shrode to Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper

Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper have announced their newest band member, Jasiah Shrode on banjo. He takes the spot vacated by Cody Looper who left the group to spend more time close to home.

A Missouri native, Shrode has been playing several different bluegrass instruments since before he was a teen. He’s been displaying his banjo skills this past 8 years with Jim Orchard and the Ozark Bluegrass Boys.

He worked his first show with Flamekeeper this past weekend and Michael says he has wowed everyone in the band.

“We’ve had some incredible banjo players in the band over the past 10 years so there are definitely some big shoes to fill when you audition for Flamekeeper. Jasiah has had to learn a tremendous amount of material in a very short time, as well as several styles of banjo playing that were new to him. He has exceeded our expectations, has an incredible ear, and his banjo roll is solid as a rock at any speed. Watch out for this guy! I guarantee that you will be hearing his name more and more in the world of banjo, and we’re thrilled to have him as the newest member of Flamekeeper!”

He jumps in to a busy 2017 season for Cleveland and the boys, with appearances slated at many of the top festivals and events around the country. You can follow their schedule online.