Jangle Bells from Trinity River Band

Sarah Harris-Hall and her family’s touring bluegrass group, Trinity River Band, have come up with a big improvement over the year-end holiday letter so many of us are accustomed to receiving from family and friends, along with a Christmas card.

2019 has been a big year for Sarah and the Harris family. She got married and started her life as a newlywed far from her Florida home, while her parents approached an empty nest, and her brother and sister had their own young adult news. But instead of the usual family letter, Sarah has written it as a song, set to the most familiar carol of them all and presented for fans and friends to enjoy as we prepare for the holidays.

They call it Jangle Bells, and I think we’d all rather get our holiday news in song like this.

As the song goes along, we also get a verse from Joshua, the banjo player, Brianna, the fiddler, and mom and dad, Mike and Lisa, who handle guitar and bass, respectively. And just like that, we’re all caught up on 2019 with the Harrises!

Jangle Bells has been distributed to bluegrass radio, so you should be hearing the full song shortly if you haven’t already. A limited run of CD singles will be available, which can be purchased during Trinity River Band’s Christmas tour in Florida. Full details on those shows can be found online.