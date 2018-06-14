Jamie Dailey to deliver World of Bluegrass keynote address

Jamie Dailey, one half of the bluegrass superduo, Dailey & Vincent, has been announced this morning as the Keynote Speaker for the 2018 World of Bluegrass convention in Raleigh, NC in September.

His address will be delivered at the convention’s opening dinner on Tuesday, September 25 at the Raleigh Convention Center.

Dailey & Vincent have served as a beacon to the bluegrass world through not only their rapid rise to mainstream success, but also through their impeccable professionalism and attention to detail. In just over ten years, he and his partner, Darrin Vincent, have gone from a startup group to headliners in our industry, including an invitation to join the Grand Ole Opry just last year. They star in their own television program and tour the country in one of the most entertaining shows bluegrass has ever produced.

Dailey says that he is delighted to enter this prestigious limelight, and will do his best to deliver.

“I’m honored to be asked to be the keynote speaker at IBMA this year. We have an incredible and legit industry, but we face a lot of challenges and uncertainty. However, there are unique and interesting opportunities available to us if we only take the time to search them out and study what could be. I’m excited to bring my perspective on branding. We need forward and unbounded leadership for our genre to grow, thrive and most importantly survive. It’s time to grow and move the music we love to the masses and keep it alive forever.”

The theme chosen for this year’s convention is “Branding Bluegrass,” which Paul Schiminger, Executive Director of the International Bluegrass Music Association which hosts World of Bluegrass, says is something all of us in the industry should consider carefully.

“We often underestimate the power of our branding decisions, or lack thereof, on professional success or failure. Jamie Dailey, along with his musical partner Darrin Vincent, has left nothing to chance. Through a conscious and methodical process, they created a brand that has catapulted their careers. We are excited to have Jamie provide important insights that can help us all rethink how we create our own success.”

World of Bluegrass is scheduled to run from September 25 through 27, followed by the International Bluegrass Music Awards on the evening of the 27th, and two major festivals over that weekend, all in downtown Raleigh.

Full details on all IBMA events can be found online.