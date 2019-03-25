Ivy Sheppard Show comes to Bluegrass Country

Back in the 1960s, people used to refer to James Brown as the “hardest working man in show business.” He earned that moniker for his high energy stage performance, with dance moves that would wear a normal man out in short order.

There’s no question who is the hardest working DJ in bluegrass radio. That title goes to Ivy Sheppard, whose new program, The Ivy Sheppard Show, debuted this morning on Bluegrass Country. Her show will air from 7:00-10:00 a.m. (eastern), Monday through Friday, on the live, online station based in Washington, DC. Ivy tells us that the program “is predominantly contemporary bluegrass, with an old-time tune thrown in here and there for good measure.”

This new effort gives her 10 shows each week, between Bluegrass Country, Radio Bristol, and WPAQ in North Carolina. Sheppard also hosts Stained Glass Bluegrass and Born In The Mountain on Bluegrass Country, which air on weekends, covering bluegrass Gospel and traditional mountain music, respectively. On top of that, you can hear her on Saturday afternoons at WPAQ, and with Born In The Mountain on Radio Bristol.

When we asked Ivy when she had time to rest, she said that she would do more shows if anyone asks!

All are produced in her studio in Mount Airy, NC. Several are pre-recorded, but The Ivy Sheppard Show is produced live each morning.

Sheppard is a true expert on bluegrass and old time music, something she has studied for most of her life. Proficient at all the instruments used in our music, she also performs with the South Carolina Broadcasters.

Bluegrass Country has also announced a few more changes in their broadcast schedule as of today. The Michelle Murray Show is moving to 6:00-7:00 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and Born In The Mountain will air on Saturdays from 8:00-10:00 p.m. In its old Wednesday spot will be Bluegrass Breakdown, from Nashville.

Saturday mornings will now feature the Lee Michael Demsey Show from 7:00 to 10:00, followed by a rebroadcast of the Brad Kolodner Show from 10:00 to 1:00. The complete weekly schedule can be found online.

Bluegrass Country operates 24/7, and can he heard online at bluegrasscountry.org, and on HD Radio at 88.5FM Channel 2 in the DC Metro region. The station operates commercial-free, and is supported by donations from listeners. Find out how you can help online.