It’s A Good Feeling from Nothin’ Fancy

Mountain Fever Records has released a debut single from their next album for Nothin’ Fancy. Due September 22, the new record is called It’s A Good Feeling, and the title track serves as the single.

Like so much of the band’s material, this one was written by mandolinist Mike Andes, who also sings lead on the song. It’s a feel-good, happy-happy love story about that sense of elation you experience when first affected by amour.

Pre-orders for the album from popular download sites also include an immediate download of the single.

Radio programmers can download the single now at AirPlay Direct.

Nothin’ Fancy consists of Mitchell Davis on banjo, Chris Sexton on fiddle, Caleb Cox on guitar, and James Cox on bass, with Andes on mandolin. They’ve been performing together now for 23 years, working full time as bluegrass entertainers.

You can find out more about the band online, including their tour schedule.