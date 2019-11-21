Irish Medley #2 video from Robert Mabe

Virtuoso banjoist Robert Mabe has released a new single with a video this month, a set of three Irish fiddle tunes billed as Irish Medley #2. Included are his arrangements of Morrisons Jig, Banish Misfortune, and an unknown reel.

Mabe is comfortable in many banjo styles, demonstrating here his grasp of using 3-finger style to perform Celtic music. He is supported by Ben Walters on fiddle, Jack Pugh on bass, and Jack Dunlap on mandolin.

The video finds Robert and Ben in a variety of fairly bleak, late fall, mountain settings.

The single is available digitally wherever you stream or download music online, or directly from Robert’s web site.