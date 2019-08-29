Introducing Bryan Sutton’s Blue Ridge Guitar Camp

Great news for flatpickers!

Following on the two very successful years of the Blue Ridge Banjo Camp, hosted by Béla Fleck, The Brevard Music Center in western North Carolina has announced a companion effort for acoustic guitarists. The inaugural Blue Ridge Guitar Camp will take place in May of 2020, under the direction of flatpack master Bryan Sutton.

His staff instructors will include David Grier, Chris Eldridge, Courtney Hartman, and Dudley Connell. Each – and all five – will offer classes and workshops over the three-day event, including a faculty concert featuring special guests to close out the weekend, billed as the North Carolina Guitar Celebration.

Like Béla’s banjo camp, an audition video is required before acceptance. But as Bryan explains in the video below, its purpose is not to impress the faculty, but to demonstrate that you are a serious, intermediate-to-advanced student of the instrument, ready for the sort of immersive learning they have in store.

The Camp is scheduled from May 27-30, and fees range based on a number of options, depending on whether you prefer to attend and stay in on-site accommodations, or as a commuter student. Full details on tuition and accommodations can be found online.

Located just south of Asheville, NC, The Brevard Music Center is roughly halfway between Charlotte and Knoxville.

Applications for the 2020 Camp will be accepted starting October 1.