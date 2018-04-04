International Bluegrass Music Center opens in October

The new home of the International Bluegrass Music Museum is set to open to the public during a three-day event in Owensboro, KY October 18-20. According to executive director Chris Joslin, the opening event will feature live music, tours of the new facilities, and a large concert with a headlining act.

Attendees will be able to view all the new location has to offer, including expanded museum space, an outdoor, festival-style stage, and the 450-seat Woodward Theater inside. They’ll host several music events during the opening weekend, and also plan to host quite a bit more throughout the year. The Woodward Theater will be home to a weekly bluegrass series as well as concerts from other roots-related genres. The outdoor stage, with a grassy area for seating up to 1,500 people, will have shows from larger acts during the warmer months. Joslin says that they want the outdoor shows to have the same feel as ROMP, the museum’s summer “roots and branches” music festival.

The museum is anticipating hundreds of attendees at the opening event, and they hope to attract guests not only from the immediate region but also from the entire country and even internationally. More specific plans and music acts will be announced as the event draws closer.

For more information on the International Bluegrass Music Museum, visit them online at www.bluegrassmuseum.org.