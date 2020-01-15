Infamous Stringdusters at the Mission Ballroom

If you’ve ever wondered why you hear so much talk about more progressive bluegrass acts – or hear them so often on SiriusXM – perhaps these photos of the Infamous Stringdusters show at Denver’s Mission Ballroom will offer some clarification. These groups, and more specifically this group, draw a hefty crowd, are fueling tremendous growth in the popularity of bluegrass among younger fans, and demonstrate that mainstream success is within reach for those playing banjos and fiddles.

From their inception, the ‘Dusters have done things their own way, recording tuneful songs with a rock ‘n’ roll edge to their bluegrass, and putting on a stage show that was high on energy and extended jamming. These days they carry an elaborate light show with them on the road with smoke and pyrotechnics, that delivers a spectacle in itself.

All along they have found a fiercely loyal fanbase who return to see them again and again, putting them near the top of the heap in their piece of the music biz. For the purists, these guys all cut their teeth on hard core grass, though they have since moved a bit outside the envelope.

Thanks to their tour photographer, Jay Strausser, for these images from the Denver show on January 11.

Check the Infamous Stringdusters’ web site for details on their current tour, running through mid-February with multiple dates co-headlined with Yonder Mountain String Band.