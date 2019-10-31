IIIrd Tyme Out is having a Halloween costume contest

Are you a fan of Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out with a really cool Halloween costume prepared for today’s festivities?

Then you should enter the band’s official 2019 costume contest for 2019! You could win a t-shirt and hat autographed by the guys.

It’s really easy to enter. Just visit IIIrd Tyme Out on Facebook, and add your costume photo in a comment to the Official Costume Contest Facebook Post, pinned to the top of the page. Then Like and Follow the Facebook page, and you are in.

Entries will be accepted through 5:00 p.m. on November 2. Russell and the band will choose the winner and announce on November 4.

Photos are already showing up in the contest so you can get an idea of what the competition looks like. You’ve got three days to get a good photo and post it there to enter.

This isn’t in the official rules, but wouldn’t you think that bluegrass-themed costumes would have a leg up in the judging?

See full details online.