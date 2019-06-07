If The Kansas River Can from Rick Faris

Dark Shadow Recording has released a second single today from their upcoming project with Rick Faris, Breaking In Lonesome.

Rick is the guitarist with Special Consensus, the band he has toured with this past decade. He started on mandolin with Special C, and switched over to the flattop when the need arose. Now he is anticipating this year’s release of his debut solo effort.

For this single, they have chosen a new song of Rick’s that carries some home town flavor for the Kansas native, using a traveling analogy for a tale of heartbreak in If The Kansas River Can. It highlights his deep baritone voice, and his penchant for the bluesy side of bluegrass.

Or as Dark Shadow label head and producer, Stephen Mougin puts it…

“We are thrilled with the reception of the debut single, including its current chart action. This new tune highlights a familiar side of Rick Faris and really might be considered the cornerstone of his brand of bluegrass. It has so much musical impact, swagger, and pure energy all rolled up into a tidy 2 minutes and 54 seconds of groove.”

Rick is supported on this track by Justin Moses on banjo, Harry Clark on mandolin, Laura Orshaw on fiddle, and Eddie Faris on bass.

Here’s a taste…

If The Kansas River Can is available to radio programmers now at AirPlay Direct. It will be released for download purchase on June 14, with pre-orders enable online.