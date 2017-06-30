IBMA’s Bluegrass Trust Fund and Ashby Frank

A lot of our readers are regular attendees at the annual World Of Bluegrass Convention, hosted each year by the International Bluegrass Music Association. Many others enjoy following what goes on there here at Bluegrass Today with the stories and photo galleries which we publish on site.

The convention, which is held now in Raleigh, NC, serves as a business meeting for the bluegrass world, an opportunity for talent buyers to hear fast-rising talent in one place, and for newer members of the music community to learn from industry veterans at a variety of seminars and workshops scheduled over the course of three days. For 2017, the event will take place September 26-28 at the Raleigh Convention Center, with a gala awards show to close things out on Thursday the 28th.

Following the Business conference and Awards Show, attention shifts to the Wide Open Bluegrass Festival, held in the adjacent, outdoor Red Hat Amphitheater. If you had attended Word Of Bluegrass when it was put on in Louisville or Nashville, you may recall this festival being billed as FanFest, and held within the convention center hosting WOB.

There have been some changes in how the event is run over the years, but its primary purpose has not deviated from the initial vision. Wide Open Bluegrass raises money for the Bluegrass Trust Fund, which exists to assist bluegrass artists and industry people in need. In fact, the goal of having such a fund was a major motivating factor in creating a bluegrass association back in 1985 when the IBMA was formed.

It seems that everyone who plays, listens to, or works in bluegrass understands that only the rare artist or record label makes what might be called “serious money” in this business. A decent living can be made if you work hard and have a vision, but putting aside savings for a rainy day is tough, and dealing with sudden and unexpected expenses can put a major strain on the people we depend on to enjoy bluegrass music.

Sadly, the Bluegrass Trust Fund is one of the least publicized services that the IBMA provides, and not many people outside of the organization fully understand its role. But proceeds from the Wide Open Bluegrass festival are the primary funding source for the Fund. In 2016, a total of $38,992 was transferred from the IBMA to the Trust Fund, and many thousands are distributed anonymously each year to those working as a professional in the bluegrass industry, anywhere in the world.

On their web site, the IBMA describes such professionals as follows:

Professionals include, but are not limited to, artists, composers, broadcasters, media representatives, event producers, agents, educators, managers, and employees of record companies. Families of such individuals may also qualify for assistance.

Many people who do recognize the work of the Trust Fund think of it primarily as serving the medical needs of elderly musicians, and it does serve that purpose on occasion, but applications can be submitted for any emergency or circumstance where an imminent need occurs.

Donations from the Fund are given anonymously, to protect the privacy of the recipients, but we have a number of stories we’d like to share this summer from people who are willing to tell how the Trust Fund has helped them.

US news dedicated a lot of attention to flooding in Nashville during the spring of 2010, when the Cumberland River leapt its banks after 19” of rain fell over several days, causing 10 deaths in Davidson County and many more through Tennessee, Kentucky and other nearby states. More than $2 billion in property damage was caused in the wake of the floods that resulted, with homeowners and businesses equally affected, most of them outside the river’s floodplain.