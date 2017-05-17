IBMA Board Band to perform again this weekend in Nashville

In what has become a tradition before the annual IBMA Board meetings each spring, the various members of the Board of Directors will hold a round-robin, jam-style performance this Sunday evening at Nashville’s Station Inn.

It shouldn’t be a surprise that an organization like the International Bluegrass Music Association would be governed by a board largely consisting of professional musicians. And they use this annual concert to make that fact plain to the wider music community in Nashville – and to raise money for charitable efforts in the bluegrass world.

Set to perform on May 21 are Joe Mullins, IBMA Board chair, Becky Buller, Wayne Taylor, Stephen Mougin, John Goad, Alan Tompkins, and many others. Some guest artists will also appear, consisting of former Board members and friends.

IBMA Executive Director Paul Schiminger shared a few words about this noble effort.

“It is becoming a fun and beneficial annual tradition to hold a fundraising concert at the Station Inn on the Sunday evening before the IBMA’s spring board meeting. Our board members eagerly donate their great talent to help raise money for a worthwhile cause and put on a terrific show. This year all admission proceeds go to The Foundation for Bluegrass Music, a 501(c)(3) organization whose charitable activities include educating kids in the schools about bluegrass music. We are so grateful JT Gray generously offers us the opportunity to use the Station Inn to hold this benefit concert!”

The show will begin at 8:00 p.m. this Sunday, May 21. There are no advance tickets sales, but all comers will be seated for a $12 donation until capacity is reached.

You can enjoy some great bluegrass and support the fine work of the Foundation if you will be in Nashville this weekend.