IBMA announces their 2019 Industry and Momentum Awards nominees

The International Bluegrass Music Association has announced this morning the nominees for its two remaining awards categories for 2019.
The Industry Awards are given to those whose crucial work in our business often goes unnoticed by fans and followers, and the Momentum Awards recognize those in the early stages of their career deserving of special note. Both will be distributed on Thursday, September 26 during the World of Bluegrass convention in Raleigh, NC at a special awards luncheon.
These various nominees are chosen through a process wherein members of the IBMA submit candidates for consideration in each category, with final selection made by separate committees for each award. The committees are staffed by members with relevant experience in the various categories. After nominations are announced, a different committee of industry experts will select the winners.
And the 2019 IBMA Industry Awards nominees are:
Graphic Designer of the Year
- Michael Armistead
- Steve Cooley
- Landon Elmore
- Grace Van’t Hof
- Lee Swartz
Liner Notes of the Year
- Allison De Groot & Tatiana Hargreaves – Allison De Groot & Tatiana Hargreaves
- Akira Otsuka, Dudley Connell, Jeff Place, Katy Daley – Epilogue: A Tribute to John Duffey (Various Artists)
- Colin Escott – The Louvin Brothers – Love and Wealth: The Lost Recordings
- Neil V. Rosenberg – Tribute to the Kentucky Colonels (Roland White and Friends)
- Ted Olson – Didn’t He Ramble, Songs of Charlie Poole (David Davis & The Warrior River Boys)
Broadcaster of the Year
- Jan Dale (Southern Style – PBS-FM)
- Barb Heller (String Fever – NCPR)
- Brad Kolodner (Brad Kolodner Show– Bluegrass Country Radio, Old Time Jam – Radio Bristol)
- Michelle Lee (Bluegrass Borderline – WOBL, Smoked Country Jam – WOBL)
- Peter Thompson (Bluegrass Signal – KALW)
Writer of the Year
- Craig Havighurst
- Ted Lehmann
- David Morris
- Bill Nowlin
- Greg Reish
Songwriter of the Year
- Charles Humphrey III
- Thomm Jutz
- Rick Lang
- Milan Miller
- Jerry Salley
Sound Engineer of the Year
- Dewey Boyd
- Steve Chandler
- Anna Frick
- Tim Reitnouer
- Ben Surratt
Event of the Year
- Bloomin’ Bluegrass Festival (Farmers Branch, Texas)
- Blueberry Bluegrass Festival (Stony Plain, Alberta Canada)
- Emelin Theatre Bluegrass Concert Series (Mamaroneck, New York)
- County Bluegrass (Fort Fairfield, Maine)
- The Crooked Road’s Mountains of Music Homecoming (Southwest Virginia)
The 2019 Momentum Award nominees are:
Industry Involvement
- Dustin Boyd
- Kara Kundert
- Bennett Sullivan
Mentor of the Year
- Anni Beach
- Mark Fain
- Tom Mindte
- Jon Weisberger
Band
- A.J. Lee & Blue Summit
- Cane Mill Road
- Circus No. 9
- The Price Sisters
- Slocan Ramblers
Vocalist
- Kristy Cox
- Jacob Greer
- Ellie Hakanson
- A.J. Lee
- Lauren Price Napier
Instrumentalist (two are chosen in this category])
- Daniel Amick
- Aaron “Frosty” Foster
- Ellie Hakanson
- Liam Purcell
- Jeremy Stephens
- Jerrod Walker
- Tray Wellington
Congratulations and best of luck to all the 2019 nominees!