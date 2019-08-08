IBMA announces their 2019 Industry and Momentum Awards nominees

The International Bluegrass Music Association has announced this morning the nominees for its two remaining awards categories for 2019.

The Industry Awards are given to those whose crucial work in our business often goes unnoticed by fans and followers, and the Momentum Awards recognize those in the early stages of their career deserving of special note. Both will be distributed on Thursday, September 26 during the World of Bluegrass convention in Raleigh, NC at a special awards luncheon.

These various nominees are chosen through a process wherein members of the IBMA submit candidates for consideration in each category, with final selection made by separate committees for each award. The committees are staffed by members with relevant experience in the various categories. After nominations are announced, a different committee of industry experts will select the winners.

And the 2019 IBMA Industry Awards nominees are:

Graphic Designer of the Year

Michael Armistead

Steve Cooley

Landon Elmore

Grace Van’t Hof

Lee Swartz

Liner Notes of the Year

Allison De Groot & Tatiana Hargreaves – ​Allison De Groot & Tatiana Hargreaves

Akira Otsuka, Dudley Connell, Jeff Place, Katy Daley – ​Epilogue: A Tribute to John Duffey ​(Various Artists)

Colin Escott – The Louvin Brothers – Love and Wealth: The Lost Recordings

Neil V. Rosenberg – Tribute to the Kentucky Colonels ​(Roland White and Friends)

Ted Olson – Didn’t He Ramble, Songs of Charlie Poole (​David Davis & The Warrior River Boys)

Broadcaster of the Year

Jan Dale (Southern Style – PBS-FM)

Barb Heller (String Fever – NCPR)

Brad Kolodner (Brad Kolodner Show– Bluegrass Country Radio, Old Time Jam – Radio Bristol)

Michelle Lee (Bluegrass Borderline – WOBL, Smoked Country Jam – WOBL)

Peter Thompson (Bluegrass Signal – KALW)

Writer of the Year

Craig Havighurst

Ted Lehmann

David Morris

Bill Nowlin

Greg Reish

Songwriter of the Year

Charles Humphrey III

Thomm Jutz

Rick Lang

Milan Miller

Jerry Salley

Sound Engineer of the Year

Dewey Boyd

Steve Chandler

Anna Frick

Tim Reitnouer

Ben Surratt

Event of the Year

Bloomin’ Bluegrass Festival (Farmers Branch, Texas)

Blueberry Bluegrass Festival (Stony Plain, Alberta Canada)

Emelin Theatre Bluegrass Concert Series (Mamaroneck, New York)

County Bluegrass (Fort Fairfield, Maine)

The Crooked Road’s Mountains of Music Homecoming (Southwest Virginia)

The 2019 Momentum Award nominees are:

Industry Involvement

Dustin Boyd

Kara Kundert

Bennett Sullivan

Mentor of the Year

Anni Beach

Mark Fain

Tom Mindte

Jon Weisberger

Band

A.J. Lee & Blue Summit

Cane Mill Road

Circus No. 9

The Price Sisters

Slocan Ramblers

Vocalist

Kristy Cox

Jacob Greer

Ellie Hakanson

A.J. Lee

Lauren Price Napier

Instrumentalist ​(​two are chosen in this category])

Daniel Amick

Aaron “Frosty” Foster

Ellie Hakanson

Liam Purcell

Jeremy Stephens

Jerrod Walker

Tray Wellington

Congratulations and best of luck to all the 2019 nominees!