Welcome Carter Keller!

Congratulations to Kayla and Kameron Keller, who are celebrating the birth of their first child.

Carter James Nathaniel Keller was born at 8:15 a.m. on August 6 at the Franklin Woods hospital in Johnson City, TN. He weighed in at 8 lbs 9 oz, stretching out to 21.5”.

Kameron is the bass player with ClayBank, and has been a familiar face in bluegrass for several years. He had toured previously with Grasstowne, Junior Sisk & Rambler’s Choice, and Highland Travelers.

Kayla and Carter are both doing well, and Kameron is beside himself with his baby boy.

Congratulations again to Kameron and Kayla, and a big Bluegrass Today welcome to little Carter!