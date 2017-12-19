IBMA announces 2018 Leadership Bluegrass class

The International Bluegrass Music Association has announced the 2018 class for their annual Leadership Bluegrass.

Candidates are chosen each year in a competitive process to select future leaders in the bluegrass world, who meet together for three days of intensive learning experiences designed to build commitment, motivate talents and instill enthusiasm for professional activity in the music.

This 19th class will convene March 5-7 at the offices of BMI in Nashville, facilitated by Trisha Tubbs. To date, the program has more than 400 graduates.

The 2018 class includes:

Greg Blake – Greg Blake Music, Jeff Scroggins & Colorado; Overland Park, KS

Stacy Chandler – No Depression; Garner, NC

Patricia Ann Eaves – East Tennessee State University; Johnson City, TN

Landon Elmore – Landon Elmore Design & Marketing; Raleigh, NC

Daniel Eubanks – Special Consensus; Nashville, TN

Mollie Farr – Lost Buffalo Artists; Nashville, TN

Cathy Fink – Cathy Fink & Marcy Marxer; Silver Spring, MD

Jessica Grossman – Northern Indiana Bluegrass Association; Huntington, IN

Patricia Imbrogno – Artist; Pittsburgh, PA

Maria Ivey – Press House; Nashville, TN

George Jackson – Artist, Booking Agent; Madison, TN

Emma John – The Guardian; London, UK

Katie Keller – International Bluegrass Music Museum; Owensboro, KY

Adam Kirr – Charm City Bluegrass, The Bluegrass Marketer; Baltimore, MD

Kara Kundert – Bluegrass Pride; Oakland, CA

Jeffrey Ludin – Bluegrass Country Foundation; Vienna, VA

Brett Martin – Junior Appalachian Musicians, Inc.; Independence, VA

Patrick McGonigle – The Lonely Heartstring Band; Brookline, MA

Matthew Miller – Rounder Records; Nashville, TN

Jeff Miller – Flashpoint Arts; Tuscaloosa, AL

Lenny Nichols – Central Texas Bluegrass Association; Round Rock, TX

Kim Robins – Kim Robins and 40 Years Late; Bloomington, IN

Ivy Sheppard – Born In The Mountain; Mount Airy, NC

Bil VornDick – Mountainside Music; Nashville, TN

Jef Walter – The Carolina PineCones; Durham, NC

Congratulations all!