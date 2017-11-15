I Still Pray drops for Kristy Cox

Australian bluegrass singer Kristy Cox has released a second single from her upcoming 2018 album for Mountain Fever Records. This one is a new Christmas song from Kasey Chambers, I Still Pray, delivered in the traditional bluegrass Gospel format.

The track begins with Kristy’s voice alone, and builds gradually to a lovely four part a cappella arrangement, assisted by producer Jerry Salley, Donna Ulisse, and Josh Swift. It’s a song with a decidedly Christmas theme, regularly referencing the baby Jesus, but it would be an appropriate number any time of the year.

The single is available now to radio programmers from AirPlay Direct, and to consumers through several online download sites.

More details about her next album release will be forthcoming.