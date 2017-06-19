I Never Go Around Mirrors video from David Parmley

Posted on by John Lawless

David Parmley & Cardinal Tradition are featured in a newly-released video performing one of the all-time classics of country music, Lefty Frizzell’s I Never Go Around Mirrors. It wasn’t a huge song for Lefty when it came out in 1976, but it has been subsequently re-cut famously by dozens of top artists with Merle Haggard, Keith Whitley, and Gene Watson among them.

For his version, David goes back to the original with the twin fiddle kick off, and delivers a powerful statement of his own.

Steve Thomas and Steve Day are on fiddles with Dale Perry on banjo, and Ron Spears on bass.

Well done, boys!

