I Don’t Worry About You Anymore drops for Drive Time

North Carolina based Drive Time has released a new single, I Don’t Worry About You Anymore, from their upcoming album, Lonely Side of Goodbye.

Drive Time is an innovative bluegrass band from Roxboro, NC. Known for their hard driving sounds and sweet, high harmonies, the band consists of veteran sidemen (and woman) who have toured nationally with likes of Nu-Blu, Tyler Williams Band, and Sweet Potato Pie.

The band consists of: Tyler Jackson on banjo, Austyn Howell on guitar, Austin Koerner on mandolin, Katie Springer on fiddle, and Grayson Tuttle on bass. With diverse backgrounds in traditional, bluegrass, and country music, these five friends have ventured out on their own to create their own refreshing versions of the bluegrass music that inspired them (Boone Creek, Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver, IIIrd Tyme Out, and many others).

I Don’t Worry About You Anymore features Tuttle on lead, Springer on tenor and Koerner on baritone. The tune is a faster version of the 2011 Grasstowne song.

Have a listen…

The single is available July 3 on iTunes, Google Play, Spotify, Pandora, and YouTube. They will be accepting preorders for their upcoming album then, as well. It is also available for radio broadcasters at AirPlay Direct, the premier online radio distribution service for labels and artists.

Release date for their album, Lonely Side of Goodbye, is set for July 20th.