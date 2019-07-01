Rhonda Vincent & The Rage turned one of their sets this past weekend into a John Starling tribute at the Mount Airy Bluegrass Festival in Warsaw, VA. Starling, a founding member of Seldom Scene and a profound influence on everyone who sings bluegrass music, died in early May. The Mount Airy Festival was the site of his final live performance on stage on June 30, 2017.

In remembering John, Rhonda sang a version of Wait A Minute, one of Starling’s big numbers over the years, and Josh Williams added his take on He Rode All The Way To Texas and Old Train.

Fortunately, promoter J. Tayloe Emery had the camera out and captured a few photos, and this video of Wait A Minute. Thanks to Emery for sharing them with our readers, and to Rhonda and Josh for the lovely tribute.