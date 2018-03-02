I Can Only Imagine drops from Dave Adkins

Mountain Fever Records has released a second single this week for their upcoming Dave Adkins album, Right Or Wrong.

This track, I Can Only Imagine, finds Dave in fine voice, but in a softer vein than what most folks have come to expect from him. Those who follow Christian radio may remember this song, which was a big hit in 2001 for Mercy Me. Written by their lead singer, Bart Millard, it describes what it must be like to meet Jesus in glory.

Adkins gives it a very different reading in his all-acoustic version, complete with a heavenly choir. He explains how it all came to be…

“I heard the song when Mercy Me first released it and I loved it. My bass player, Mitchell Brown, and I were on the phone talking about songs for this album and he said, ‘I think you should record this song.’ And then he played I Can Only Imagine to me over the phone. When we started recording, Mark Hodges of Mountain Fever came up with the idea to have a choir involved and that’s what we did. Missy Delgado and my label-mate and dear friend, Amanda Cook, sang harmony, and the choir consists of Carolyne Van Lierop and Kate Delgado. We even let Mark sing on it! This song has turned out to be one of the most special I’ve ever recorded.”

The single is available now for download sale from all the popular online sites, and to radio through AirPlay Direct.

Look for Right Or Wrong to release on March 9.