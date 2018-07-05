I Believe video from Echo Valley

Echo Valley is a family bluegrass group from Pennsylvania featuring six sisters and their little brother. Like so many of this sort of band there is a sweetness to their sound that many people find appealing, and theirs is a Gospel message of hope.

Their new video finds them singing I Believe, popularized in Southern Gospel music by Jimmy Fortune, which oldest Echo Valley sibling Lizzy Anderson tells us is dedicated to their maternal grandparents, whose pictures show up throughout the video. Artifacts of their life are also showcased, like her Grandma’s wedding dress and her Grandpa’s saxophone.

“It features our mother’s parents who both passed away over 10 years ago from cancer. They never got to see us play bluegrass or hear any of our songs. In fact, neither of them got to meet our brother David. Even though Grandpa played in a polka band when he was young, we know that both him and our Grandma would’ve loved bluegrass. We find this song to be a beautiful reminder of where our grandparents are now and hope to spread that comfort to others who are missing loved ones.”

You can learn more about the musical Anderson Family and Echo Valley online.