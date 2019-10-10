I Am Just A Pilgrim video from Appalachian Road Show

Here’s another music video from the debut album by Appalachian Road Show, released by Billy Blue Records. It’s for the final track on their self-titled project, a Gospel classic from the pen of Alfred Brumley, who contributed hundreds of songs to the American hymnal during the mid-20th century.

I Am Just A Pilgrim shows the Road Show’s appreciation for the old style Gospel singing, part of their mission to present historic Appalachian culture in the modern age.

I Am Just A Pilgrim, and the full album, are available wherever you stream or download music online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.