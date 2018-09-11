I Ain’t Gonna Work Tomorrow from The Earls

The Earls of Leicester continue to taunt us with videos from their upcoming double live album, weeks before it is available for purchase.

Live at the CMA Theater will drop during IBMA week, recorded on two nights earlier this year in Nashville. It’s essentially the set they perform at public appearances, all taken from the Flatt & Scruggs catalog in the 1950s and ’60s.

The most recent video finds mandolinist Jeff White singing the old time classic, I Ain’t Gonna Work Tomorrow, a la Lester and Earl. As always, the band faithfully reproduces what the Foggy Mountain Boys played back in the day, with Jerry Douglas on reso-guitar, Charlie Cushman on banjo, Johnny Warren on fiddle, Shawn Camp on guitar, and Barry Bales on bass.

Look for Live at the CMA Theater on CD September 28, and on vinyl October 12. Pre-orders are enabled now online.