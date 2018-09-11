Congratulations Justin and Morgan!

On Saturday, September 8, Justin Harrison, who plays mandolin and fiddle with Nu-Blu, was wed to Morgan Alexis Loreále Rice.

The ceremony was held at the Yankee Hall Plantation in Greenville, NC and was attended by family and friends of the bride and groom.

Justin and Morgan met while studying at Morehead State University in Kentucky, where he took a degree in Traditional Music and she took one in Business. The two will live in Wiiliamston, NC where Morgan serves as Justin’s business manager.

Prior to joining Nu-Blu, Harrison worked with Karl Shiflett and Big Country Show.

Congratulation, Justin and Morgan!