Hooray for Hazel, and Other Musings

First and foremost, congratulations to the newest members of the International Bluegrass Hall of Fame – Bobby Hicks, Roland White, Hazel Dickens and Alice Gerrard. All are richly deserving, as are a number of fine candidates who were finalists but didn’t get in this time.

It’s especially gratifying that Hicks, White and Gerrard are still among us to bask in this honor.

I wish the same could be said for Dickens, a pioneer who helped pave the way for Claire Lynch, Dale Ann Bradley, Della Mae and many other women-led bands. As regular readers of Bluegrass Today are aware, I’ve been on the Hazel for the Hall bandwagon for a number of years, and I’m proud that the Leadership Bluegrass Class of 2016, of which I was a member, adopted Hazel’s cause.

Hazel died in 2011. Last year, she didn’t even make the final ballot of Hall of Fame contenders. This year, paired with her longtime duet partner, she’s finally getting her due.

There are some Hazel disciples who are dismayed that she’s getting in as part of the Hazel and Alice package rather than on her broader individual accomplishments as a songwriter, mentor, bandleader and stereotype shatterer.

I’ve always said that Hazel’s accomplishments are worthy of singling out, but that’s water over the dam now. There are far too few women in the Hall of Fame, so the addition of two this year should be celebrated, not minimized.

None of the above is meant to devalue Hicks and White in any way. Both are not only super talents – as is everybody who makes the Hall’s short list – but they are gentlemen and accomplished teachers.

I had the privilege of taking a bluegrass mandolin class with White and sitting in on a master class for fiddlers taught by Hicks in recent years, both during Common Ground on the Hill’s traditions weeks. After holding students and teachers alike spellbound during his class, Hicks joined the rest of the instructors on stage that night for the staff concert.

As Hicks was introduced part way through the show, I saw Missy Raines duck off stage for a moment, then reappear with a portable recorder to preserve that magic of what was about to happen.

That’s when it hit me: Even stars – Missy Raines is one of the best roots music bassists on the planet – get stars in their eyes.