The summer of singles continues with a new one from Balsam Range.

This one is called Hobo Blues, but it’s not the one by that same title recorded in ’94 by Lonesome River Band. Sung by Balsam Range guitarist Caleb Smith, it takes a lonesome look at a hard luck character who is truly singing the blues.

Hobo Blues is available now wherever you download or stream music online, and to radio programmers at AirPlay Direct.