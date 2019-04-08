Hit Parade Of Love from Ronnie Bowman

Is there a bluegrass singer alive as roundly beloved and celebrated as Ronnie Bowman?

As a writer and a singer, Bowman has been a part of our music since he was a youngster, first stepping up to a professional career with Lost & Found in 1988. His move to Lonesome River Band in 1990 was like a shot heard ’round the world when their Carrying The Tradition album hit in ’91, that also ignited a vocal partnership with Dan Tyminski that exists to this day. That first LRB release with he and Dan was named IBMA’s Album Of The Year, and put the band’s name in the bluegrass record books forevermore.

After a few more years with the band, Ronnie branched out on his own, moved to Nashville, and hit the big time writing for country music. Over the years he has written or co-written songs for major artists like Lee Ann Womack, Brooks & Dunn, Chris Stapleton, and Kenny Chesney.

But bluegrass was always on his mind. He recorded a couple of solo projects, and is now working with former LRB bandmates Kenny Smith and Don Rigsby as the Band Of Ruhks. And he recorded an album a few years back that is set to be released this summer by the Engelhardt Music Group.

For a debut, Engelhardt has dropped a single that finds Bowman right in the thick of the contemporary bluegrass scene. Assisted by some of Nashville’s top pickers, here is a taste of his version of the Jimmy Martin classic, Hit Parade Of Love, with Scott Vestal on banjo, Barry Bales on bass, Wyatt Rice on guitar, Dan Tyminski on mandolin, and Aubrey Haynie on fiddle. Dan and Del McCoury provide vocal harmony.

Woof!

The single will be available April 12 wherever you stream or download music online. Radio programmers can get it now at AirPlay Direct.