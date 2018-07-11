Hillbilly Graham drops for The Farm Hands

Posted on by John Lawless

Pinecastle Records has released a new single for The Farm Hands from their upcoming Good Things album, due in September. It’s one about a mountain preacher who roamed the hills tending to the needs of his flock called Hillbilly Graham

The band consists of four experienced grassers. Tim Graves is on reso-guitar, with Daryl Mosley on bass, Keith New on guitar, and Don Hill on banjo. All four sing, and they specialize in Gospel harmony.

Here’s a sample of the new track in this static video.

Radio programmers can get the single now from AirPlay Direct, and pre-orders for Good Things can be placed online.

Share this:

About the Author

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2006 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

Other articles you might enjoy