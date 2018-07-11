Hillbilly Graham drops for The Farm Hands

Pinecastle Records has released a new single for The Farm Hands from their upcoming Good Things album, due in September. It’s one about a mountain preacher who roamed the hills tending to the needs of his flock called Hillbilly Graham.

The band consists of four experienced grassers. Tim Graves is on reso-guitar, with Daryl Mosley on bass, Keith New on guitar, and Don Hill on banjo. All four sing, and they specialize in Gospel harmony.

Here’s a sample of the new track in this static video.

Radio programmers can get the single now from AirPlay Direct, and pre-orders for Good Things can be placed online.