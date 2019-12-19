High On A Mountain video from Frances Mooney & Fontanna Sunset

Frances Mooney has released a music video for the debut single from her upcoming album with Fontanna Sunset. It’s one written by David Stewart called High On A Mountain.

The veteran bluegrass singer has been touring and recording for many years, and has the distinction of being a founding member of both The Daughters of Bluegrass and Fontana Sunset, which also included Mindy Rakestraw and Brenda Nation when they started in 1998, and later was the home for banjo player and singer, Louisa Branscomb

These days, the Sunset includes Frances on bass, Rickey Rakestraw on guitar, Matthew Mundy on mandolin, Brian Morgan on banjo, and Glen Crain on resonator guitar.

High On A Mountain inspired Mooney so deeply that she rerouted her summer vacation to visit the songwriter in Wyoming, so he could take her to the spot in the Big Horn Mountains where he was inspired to compose it. While there, in Buffalo, WY, she performed at the historic Occidental Hotel, where where David is the proprietor.

The video finds her and the band performing the song live on stage.

High On A Mountain is available now wherever you stream or download music online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.