Heart Strings Radio takes over Bluegrass Junction temporarily

Once again this month, bluegrass loving subscribers to the SiriusXM satellite radio service will experience a short term interruption in the Bluegrass Junction feed on channel 62. Long time subscribers will recall this happening once before when Bluegrass Junction was pulled for a Hanukah music feed during the 2015 holiday season.

But be of good cheer, the bluegrass will return after 11 days of Dolly Parton’s music.

Through an agreement with Netflix, SiriusXM will broadcast Heartstrings Radio on channel 62 from November 18-29, to coincide with the premiere of Dolly’s TV series, Heartstrings, an anthology that will showcase the stories behind several of her most popular songs, with her personal memories and inspirations. During that period, it will be all Dolly, all the time on 62, including exclusive content about the series only available on Heartstrings Radio.

Then on November 30, Kyle Cantrell will return with the bluegrass music you love so well. And since many bluegrass fans also appreciate Dolly Parton, there shouldn’t be a terrible displacement for most subscribers.

If you can’t do without your fix, it may be a good time to investigate the many online streaming services for bluegrass, like Bluegrass Country, Bell Buckle Radio, World Wide Bluegrass, iHeart Radio, Bluegrass Jamboree, Tune In Radio, or several others that stream 24/7.