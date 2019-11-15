Introducing Fast Track

We’re probably most of us familiar with the aphorism, “When God closes one door, He opens another,” meaning that good things can rise from the ashes of what may look initially like a disaster. It often proves true in the world of music as well.

Such is the case with Fast Track, a new full-time, professional bluegrass band that has been created by the remaining members of David Parmley & Cardinal Tradition following David’s decision to retire the band. The guys in Parmley’s touring group were facing a dilemma, with a sudden, unexpected end to their means of employment, but as seasoned pros, they decided to make some delicious lemonade from the lemons they’d been handed, so they pulled in a couple of new members and launched a new band.

Cardinal Tradition had consisted of four experienced bluegrass veterans in addition to David. Three of that four made the jump to Fast Track – Dale Perry on banjo, Steve Day on fiddle, and Ron Spears on bass. Joining them is Jesse Brock on mandolin, and Duane Sparks on guitar. All five members are strong vocalists, both lead and harmony, so we can expect a wide range of sounds and styles from them on stage.

They are rehearsing this evening with an eye towards getting into the studio quite soon.

A great deal of excitement in the industry has greeted the announcement of this new group, and Fast Track has already booked a number of shows between now and the end of the year. You can see their tour schedule on their web site for a chance to catch them live.

As soon as they have some audio or video, we’ll be sure to share it on Bluegrass Today.

Welcome Fast Track!