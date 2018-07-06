Heart Of Stone drops for NewTown

Mountain Home Music has released a second single this summer from Kentucky’s NewTown.

The husband-and-wife band features vocals from Kati Penn Williams and Jr Williams, both veterans of the bluegrass circuit for many years. This time it’s Kati’s turn out front and she turns in a lovely performance on a Tyler Childers song called Heart Of Stone. A slower number, this one has a quirky feel on the tale of a young woman which is hard to get a handle on – both the lady and the lyrics. The listener isn’t quite sure whether she is setting off on her own way, or headed for self destruction.

Kati says that it grabbed right away when she heard it.

“After I heard the song the first time, I couldn’t get the melody out of my head the rest of the day, so that put this one at the top of the list for me. We hope you enjoy our groovy arrangement of this one.”

The Williamses are supported by Travis Anderson on bass and Mitchell Cannon on mandolin. Kati supplies the fiddle and Jr banjo and guitar.

Have a listen in this music video which does little to clarify the song’s mysterious message.

Heart Of Stone is available for download or streaming online, and is offered to radio programmers at AirPlay Direct. It will be included on NewTown’s upcoming Mountain Home project, Old World.